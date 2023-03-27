Nine high-dividend stocks to ride the market volatility

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Heightened phase of volatility and negative news flow Higher interest rates leading to investors shifting to money market Higher dividend yield protects on the downside. The best chance to deploy capital is when things are going down-Warren Buffett Volatility appears to be the order of the day as negative news flow from the global market continues and the near-term outlook doesn’t appear encouraging for India either. On top of the weak sentiments, thanks to a steep rate hike by global central banks to fight...