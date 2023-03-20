 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Nine Adani group stocks end lower; snaps 2-day winning streak

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 06:29 PM IST

While some Adani stocks hit their lowest circuit prices, flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd declined 3.84 per cent to close at Rs 1,805.10 on BSE.

Adani Total Gas plunged 4.99 per cent to end at Rs 853.10, Adani Power tumbled 4.83 per cent to close at Rs 190.30 and Adani Transmission went lower by 1.49 per cent to settle at Rs 1,009.60 per share.

Nine out of ten listed companies of the Adani group closed with losses on Monday, snapping two-day of gains amid an across-the-board sell-off in the broader market.

While some Adani stocks hit their lowest circuit prices, flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd declined 3.84 per cent to close at Rs 1,805.10 on BSE. The flagship commanded a market capitalisation of Rs 2.05 lakh crore. The stock was the second biggest loser among Nifty stocks, dropping by 3.44 per cent.

Adani Total Gas plunged 4.99 per cent to end at Rs 853.10, Adani Power tumbled 4.83 per cent to close at Rs 190.30 and Adani Transmission went lower by 1.49 per cent to settle at Rs 1,009.60 per share. The three stocks hit their lower price bands on the exchange before recovering some ground.

Shares of Ambuja Cements nosedived 3.37 per cent to close at Rs 365.50, Adani Wilmar fell 3.16 per cent to end at Rs 413.85, NDTV dived 3.11 per cent to settle at Rs 199.30 and ACC declined 1.84 per cent to end at Rs 1,697.05 on the BSE.