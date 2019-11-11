Nila Infrastructures share price surges 11% on Rs 50 cr order win

Shares of Nila Infrastructures surged 11.4 percent intraday on November 11 after the company bagged an order worth Rs 50 crore.

The company received an order worth Rs 50.32 crore for development of a vegetable market at Kalupur from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), as per the company release.

The work is on an EPC basis with a specific execution period of 24 months excluding monsoon.

“We are glad to secure the very first order issued by AMC to demolish and redevelop a vegetable market. With this, we further our quest to be the first-mover in the uncharted territories," said Deep Vadodaria, COO of Nila Infrastructures.