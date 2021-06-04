MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

NIIT share price surges 13%, hits new 52-week high on robust Q4 numbers

The company reported PAT at Rs 46.5 crore against Rs 0.6 crore in the year-ago period. The board has recommended a 125 percent dividend at Rs 2.5 per share.

Moneycontrol News
June 04, 2021 / 02:45 PM IST
Coforge Q3 | Revenue at Rs 1,190.6 crore against Rs 1,073.4 crore YoY. Profit at Rs 123.5 crore against Rs 128.5 crore YoY.

Coforge Q3 | Revenue at Rs 1,190.6 crore against Rs 1,073.4 crore YoY. Profit at Rs 123.5 crore against Rs 128.5 crore YoY.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

NIIT share price jumped 8 percent in the afternoon session on June 4 after the company reported the fourth-quarter profit after tax (PAT) at Rs. 46.5 crore against Rs 0.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's consolidated revenue jumped 30.5 percent at Rs 275.5 crore against Rs 211.2 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA came in at Rs 68.4 crore against Rs 2.1 crore and consolidated EBITDA margin at 24.8 percent against 1 percent (YoY).

NIIT recorded an exceptionally strong quarter of revenue growth and profitability owing to sustained business development, digital transformation and optimised business operations.

During the quarter, the company recorded a net revenue of Rs 275.5 crore, up 30 percent YoY and 9 percent QoQ, it said in an exchange filing.

For the full year, the company's net revenue stood at Rs 949.5 crore, up 7 percent YoY. EBITDA margin was recorded at 18.5 percent and EBITDA at Rs 175.3 crore up 106 percent YoY, the company added.

Close

Related stories

The board also recommended a 125 percent dividend at Rs 2.5 per share.

"In a challenging year marked by the pandemic, NIIT has shown resilience, decisiveness and agility. The corporate Business continues to accelerate. The investment in digital transformation of the business has created new opportunities for growth and improvement in profitability," said Vijay K Thadani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, NIIT Limited.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #NIIT
first published: Jun 4, 2021 02:45 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.