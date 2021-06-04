NIIT share price surges 13%, hits new 52-week high on robust Q4 numbers

Coforge Q3 | Revenue at Rs 1,190.6 crore against Rs 1,073.4 crore YoY. Profit at Rs 123.5 crore against Rs 128.5 crore YoY.

NIIT share price jumped 8 percent in the afternoon session on June 4 after the company reported the fourth-quarter profit after tax (PAT) at Rs. 46.5 crore against Rs 0.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's consolidated revenue jumped 30.5 percent at Rs 275.5 crore against Rs 211.2 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA came in at Rs 68.4 crore against Rs 2.1 crore and consolidated EBITDA margin at 24.8 percent against 1 percent (YoY).

NIIT recorded an exceptionally strong quarter of revenue growth and profitability owing to sustained business development, digital transformation and optimised business operations.

During the quarter, the company recorded a net revenue of Rs 275.5 crore, up 30 percent YoY and 9 percent QoQ, it said in an exchange filing.

For the full year, the company's net revenue stood at Rs 949.5 crore, up 7 percent YoY. EBITDA margin was recorded at 18.5 percent and EBITDA at Rs 175.3 crore up 106 percent YoY, the company added.

The board also recommended a 125 percent dividend at Rs 2.5 per share.

"In a challenging year marked by the pandemic, NIIT has shown resilience, decisiveness and agility. The corporate Business continues to accelerate. The investment in digital transformation of the business has created new opportunities for growth and improvement in profitability," said Vijay K Thadani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, NIIT Limited.