Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NIIT share price gains 8% on agreement with US company

The term of the agreement is 5 years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

NIIT share price added more than 8 percent intraday on April 22 after its subsidiary signed an agreement with US-based company.

NIIT (USA) Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NIIT, has signed a managed services agreement with a US-based EdTech company to provide virtual services to education providers.

The term of the agreement is 5 years.

Close

At 09:50 hrs NIIT was quoting at Rs 87.35, up Rs 6.65, or 8.24 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 115.55 and 52-week low Rs 53.55 on 09 January, 2020 and 23 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.41 percent below its 52-week high and 63.12 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 10:10 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #NIIT

