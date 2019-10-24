NIIT gains 8% post Q2 numbers

Shares of NIIT gained nearly 8 percent intraday on October 24 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 209.4 crore on the back of a tax write-back of Rs 174.2 crore.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 28.4 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue was up 4.7 percent at Rs 236.5 crore versus Rs 226 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 9.4 percent at Rs 24.4 crore, while EBITDA margin was up at 10.3 percent.

At 1351 hours, NIIT was quoting at Rs 90.70, up Rs 4.50, or 5.22 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 116.90 on April 12, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 70.05 on October 25, 2018.