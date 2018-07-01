Nifty to trade sideways in July series; hold stocks trading above their 50 and 20-EMA

Amit Shah, Technical Analyst, Indiabulls Ventures, sees downward pressure on the Nifty accelerating only if it closes below 10,550 levels. "If it breaks that level, it is likely to test 10,400 on the downside. The Nifty has a strong support near 10,350-10,400 levels and is likely to see a strong bounceback from these levels."

A) On the weekly charts, the Nifty has been finding support near the 10,550-10,590 zone. The 20-day exponential moving average on the weekly charts is placed at 10,590, which is indicating positive momentum.

Only a close below the weekly support zone would put further downside pressure on the markets. The monthly trendline support for the index is placed at 10,350. Also, its 200-EMA on the daily charts is placed at 10,350.

So, there is a cluster of strong supports for the markets placed between 10,350 and 10,400. The Nifty is essentially consolidating its entire upmove from the lows of 9,950 to 10,930. It is broadly trading sideways in a range between 10,930 on the upside and 10,400 on the downside. We recommend buying on dips towards strong support zones.

A) The Bank Nifty has been outperforming the Nifty. It rose 15 percent from its recent major lows while the Nifty gained about 10 percent. In the near-term, the Bank Nifty has been trading sideways in a large range between 27,160 and 26,000 levels.

In the near term, 26,500 is the resistance zone above which the index is likely to gain momentum on the upside. Only a breach below 26,000 will add downward pressure for the index in the near term.

In case of a breach, the next support zone is placed at 25,800. In the current scenario, a buy on dips should be the right strategy.

A) The near term rollover data indicates loss of momentum for the bulls. The downward pressure is likely to accelerate only on a close below 10,550. If it breaks that level, it is likely to test 10,400 on the downside. The market has a strong support near 10,350-10,400 levels and is likely to see a strong bounceback from these levels.

A) The mid and smallcap segment is the pain area for markets. One should exit such stocks where important support zones are breached and continue to hold on to stocks that are trading above their 50 and 20-EMA.

A) Here is a list of top three ideas for the short term:

Bajaj Finance:

The stock has been resilient in the entire correction and is trading above its key averages. It has broken out from a strong base on the weekly charts.

After breaking out from a consolidation range on the weekly charts the stock has witnessed a follow-through up move indicating a true breakout. Momentum indicators are positive.

The stock has been consistently finding support at its weekly 200-EMA. In the near-term, the stock is witnessing strong buying with volumes and has broken out from its near-term range.

The stock has relatively weathered entire pharma sector correction and is well poised for an upmove.

