Nifty to trade sideways; Hold on to stocks which are trading above its 50 and 20-EMA

Q) The Nifty50 on weekly basis closed with losses of about 1 percent. What does weekly, and monthly chart tell about the technical picture?

A) The Nifty50 on the weekly charts has been finding support near the 10,550-10,590 zone. The 20-EMA (exponential moving average) on the weekly charts is placed at 10,590 which has held indicating positive momentum.

Only a close below the weekly support zone would put further downside pressure on the markets. Monthly trendline support for the index is placed at 10,350 also the 200-EMA on the daily charts is placed at 10,350.

So, there is a cluster of strong support zone for the markets placed at 10,350-10400 zone. The Nifty is essentially consolidating its entire up move from the lows of 9,950 to 10,930.

The index is broadly trading sideways in a range between 10,930 on the upside and 10,400 on the downside. We recommend buying on dips towards strong support zones.

Q) How is Bank Nifty looking on technical charts?

A) BankNifty has been outperforming the Nifty. Bank Nifty rose 15 percent from the recent major lows while Nifty gained about 10 percent. In the near-term, Bank Nifty has been trading sideways in a large range between 27,160 and 26,000.

In the near term, 26,500 is the resistance zone above which the index is likely to gain momentum on the upside. Only a breach below 26,000 will add downward pressure for the index in the near term.

In case of a breach, the next support zone is placed at 25,800. We believe in the current scenario buy on dips should be the right strategy.

Q) The rollover data for the July series highlighted that more short positions got rolled over. Do you think that markets are likely to remain under pressure in this series as well?

A) The rollover data in the near term indicates loss of momentum for the bulls. However, the downward pressure is likely to accelerate only a close below 10,550 support zone and if broken markets are likely to test 10,400 on the downside.

However, we believe that markets have a strong support near 10,350-10,400 range and the index is likely to see a strong bounce back from these levels.

Q) Plenty of stocks hit fresh 52-week lows in June compared to stocks which hit 52-week highs. The absence of buying in broader markets is likely to cap upside for markets, and what should investors do with stocks hitting lows -- hold or exit?

A) The mid and small cap segment is the pain area for the markets. One should exit such stocks where important support zones are breached while continue to hold on to stocks which are exhibiting strength and are trading above its 50 and 20-EMA.

Q) Top 3-5 positional call which could give handsome returns to investors in next 1 month?

A) Here is a list of top three ideas for the short term:

Bajaj Finance:

The stock has been resilient in the entire correction and is trading above its key averages. It has broken out from a strong base on the weekly charts.

M&M:

After breaking out from a consolidation range on the weekly charts the stock has witnessed a follow-through up move indicating a true breakout. Momentum indicators are positive.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd:

The stock has been consistently finding support at its weekly 200-EMA. In the near-term, the stock is witnessing strong buying with volumes and has broken out from its near-term range.

The stock has relatively weathered entire pharma sector correction and is well poised for an upmove.

