Nifty to remain volatile ahead of July expiry; 3 midcaps that could return 6-10%

The Indian equity market traded in a range, with a volatile trade setup, in the backdrop of a no-trust vote faced by the government on Friday. The Nifty took a breather for three out of five sessions and slipped below 10,950 levels on a closing basis. It made a strong rebound to trade above the psychological level of 11,000, led by buying in IT and pharma companies.

However, the Nifty registered a marginal loss on a weekly basis over an extended political event and closed the weekend session at 11010.20 levels, down by 0.08 percent on a weekly basis. The index consecutively formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily price chart after slipping below an important level of 10,950 during the previous two sessions.

On Friday, the index made a small bullish pattern on the daily price chart, but no significant formation was seen except for the spinning pattern on the weekly chart. The weekly relative strength index (RSI) stood at 65 levels indicating a marginal divergence in the price while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) continued to trade with a bullish trajectory as it stood above the signal line.

The index remained in an 11,076-10,925 range last week, indicating an immediate breakout zone on a weekly basis. As the monetary policy review is due next week, coupled with July futures and options expiry this week, we expect the market to remain volatile. With the lack of major triggers in the market, we anticipate earnings-related momentum to prevail for specific stocks, and thus reiterate our selective approach with a trailing stop-loss.

We maintain our rangebound trade at 11,170 levels on the upside and 10,910 levels on the downside on a weekly basis.

Here is a list of 3 stocks that could return 6-10% in the next 1-2 months:

Sterlite Technologies Ltd: Buy | Target: Rs 364 | Stop Loss: Rs 315 | Return: 10%

Sterlite Technologies made a decent uptrend chart over a week as it decisively managed to break out and close above its long-term 200-days moving an average of Rs 290 levels.

The trend concludes the consolidation phase witnessed at Rs 409 levels towards Rs 267 levels which indicates a reversal in the trade setup. The scrip also witnessed a significant volume growth in the same period.

On the weekly price chart, the scrip registered a long bullish candlestick pattern indicating a reversal in the trend post its breakout at upper band.

Further, the weekly RSI at 63 signaled a buying regime at the current level along with positive cues from MACD suggesting an upward shift.

The scrip is currently holding immediate resistance at 384 and immediate support level at Rs 299. We have a BUY recommendation for Sterlite Technologies which is currently trading at Rs. 330.85.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd: Buy | Target: Rs. 298 | Stop-Loss: Rs. 260 | Return: 7%

Indraprastha Gas Ltd recently formed a reversal trend favoring upward momentum after trading on the sideways direction in last six-month’s price chart.

It consolidated from Rs 313 levels toward Rs 242 levels just above its 52-week low and managed to close above multiple short-term moving average levels.

The scrip continued to inch upward throughout the week as it witnessed substantial volume buildup. The positive breakout on weekly basis aided the scrip to form a strong bullish candlestick pattern indicating a reversal trend at the current level.

The weekly RSI trend registered an upward momentum at 62 suggesting a buying regime along with MACD trading on a bullish momentum.

The scrip has a support at 240 levels and medium-term resistance level at 327. We have a BUY recommendation for Indraprastha Gas which is currently trading at Rs. 278.65

IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd: Sell | Target: Rs. 421 | Stop-Loss: Rs. 460 | Downside: 6%

IndoStar Capital witnessed a major correction on long-term chart breaching downward from the crucial support level of 200-days EMA levels last week and further formed a new 52-weeks low at 432.90.

The scrip consolidated from a price band of 603 forming a multiple lower bottom, indicating a sustained selling regime. Further, it witnessed a weak volume support on weekly basis.

The scrip formed a solid bearish candlestick pattern on its weekly price chart after breaching below important level indicating a sustained pressure.

Further, the secondary momentum trend continued to indicate negative signal with RSI slipping below at 39 coupled with the bearish outlook from MACD trend.

The scrip is facing a resistance at 534 levels and crucial support at 398 levels. We have a SELL recommendation for IndoStar Capital which is currently trading at Rs. 447.55.

: The author is Founder & CEO, 5nance.com. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.