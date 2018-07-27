Nifty to head towards 11,450; Here are 5 stocks that saw long rollovers in August series

Jay Purohit

The July series started with lighter open positions (OI) and started moving higher from the first day of the July expiry. The Nifty50 continued to make higher highs throughout the series and registered a new all-time high of 11,185.85 on July series derivative expiry day.

The Nifty has rallied by more than 5 percent as compared to June expiry’s close. The upmove was supported by the huge amount of long formation. Most of the long positions formed in the July series got rolled to the August series as a rollover in Nifty stood at 73.74%, which is a much higher than its quarterly average of 66.33%.

At the same time, the rollovers are also quite high in term of open positions as the open interest has increased by 13.44 percent on a month on month (MoM) basis.

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) too participated in the rally by taking fresh long positions in index futures in the month gone by. However, they sold equities worth Rs. 5,200 crore in the same period.

On the options front, 10,900 – 11,100 put options added fresh short positions in August series; while some writing was seen in 11,500 and 11,300 call options. Highest open interest in August series is also placed at 11000 put and 11500 call options.

Considering the overall rollover activity, Nifty is expected to remain positive till it sustains above its strong support zone of 11,000 – 11,050. Thus, we won’t be surprised to see 11,400 – 11,450 levels in coming days.

July series was good for BankNifty too as it ended the month with the gain of more than 4 percent. We witnessed the good amount of long positions getting formed in the recent rally.

High rollover (77.76%) in the banking index, both in term of open interest (18.59% m-o-m) as well as in percentage term (quarterly average is 76.48%), indicates that most of the long positions formed in July series got carried to August series.

Overall rollover data is quite bullish and indicates continuation in ongoing optimism in both the indices.

On stock front, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Tata Elxsi, Bata India, Shree Cement, M&M Financial Services, etc. are among the counters which added a good amount of long positions and the same got rolled to August series.

While a good amount of shorts got rolled in the stocks like United Spirits, Kajaria, Lupin, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motor DVR, Tata Global, etc.

: The author is a Technical & Derivatives Analyst at Centrum Broking Limited. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.