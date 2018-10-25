Nifty opens gap down: Here's what investors should do

Indian market opened with a gap down on Thursday tracking muted trend in other Asian markets and a sell-off on Wall Street overnight. Nifty50 saw a cut of over 100 points in opening trade while Sensex broke below 34,000.

One thing which investors should avoid doing is to go short on Nifty, suggest experts. If someone is holding long positions they should continue to maintain that while fresh longs can be added on dips, they said.

It is buy on dips and sell on rise market. And, considering we have F&O expiry on October 25, markets will remain volatile throughout the trading session. Anecdotal evidence suggests that the last one hour of the trade becomes very crucial.

Nifty futures have already seen a rollover of 65 percent just a day ahead of expiry. This could suggest that more of short positions got rolled over in November series.

The volatility is likely to continue for a while. Investors should use gap down to buy and in a gap up you sell and chances are that you will be able to make some money, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18.

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18 that if traders went long in the previous trading session they should continue to maintain their long positions. If you are not long, investors should avoid initiating a trade.

Markets will be under pressure largely on two accounts. One is a weak trend seen in global markets and secondly on account of F&O expiry. “We would want to know if the index respects crucial support levels placed around 10100,” said Sukhani.

Technical Picture:

The Nifty on Wednesday made a ‘Hammer’ like pattern on daily charts which suggests that the market is trying to form a bottom. However, with today’s gap-down opening, weakness is likely to continue.

If we end the day with a bearish candle, the bullish implication of the Hammer pattern will get negated. Hence, on the expiry day, if we close 10,100 it will act as a crucial support in the November series as well.

“On the expiry day, if Nifty still sustains above 10100 levels then it can act as a base from where it can stage a pullback rally towards 10,436 levels in the near-term,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Further strength in Nifty shall be expected only on a close above 10450 levels which then shall open up a new target towards 10710 kind of levels. Contrary to this breach 10100 shall initially lead to the test of 9950,” he said.

On the options front, maximum Put OI is placed at 10,000 followed by 10,200 strikes while Call OI congestion is seen at 10,300 followed by 10,400 strikes.

Fresh Call writing was seen at 10300 followed by 10250 strikes while Put writing was seen at 10000 followed by 10200 strikes. Options band signifies an immediate trading range between 10138 to 10333 zones, suggest experts.

“The index is witnessing tug of war between Bulls and Bears near to major juncture of 10200 zones,” Chandan Taparia Vice President - Equity Derivatives & Technicals, MOFSL told Moneycontrol.

“Now, it has to hold above 10200 zones with a follow up buying interest to head towards 10280 then 10333-10350 zones while on the downside supports are seen at 10138 then 10100 levels,” he said.

Technical Stocks:

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommended following stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1730, target of Rs 1765

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2295, target of Rs 2340

Buy M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 395, target of Rs 420

Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2500, target of Rs 2380

Sell Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 201, target of Rs 188

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bata India with stop loss at Rs 860 and target of Rs 920

Buy Dabur India with stop loss at Rs 400 and target of Rs 420

Buy Voltas with stop loss at Rs 520 and target of Rs 544

Sell LIC Housing Finance with stop loss at Rs 415 and target of Rs 390

Sell Tata Chemicals with stop loss at Rs 675 and target of Rs 645

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2510 and target of Rs 2400

Sell Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 5440 and target of Rs 5200

Sell Divis Lab with a stop loss of Rs 1255 and target of Rs 1210

Buy Rural Electrification Corporation around Rs 106.5 with stop loss of Rs 104.9 for target of Rs 112

