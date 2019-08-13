App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty may trade between 6090-6200: Magnum Equity Broking

According to Magnum Equity Broking, Nifty is expected to trade between 6200 and 6090 with sideways biasness.


Magnum Equity Broking's Fundamental Report:


Indian market fell for a sixth consecutive session on Tuesday as rate sensitive stocks such as HDFC Bank continued to tumble a day before the Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to raise interest rates at its policy review.


The benchmark BSE index fell 0.23 percent, or 47.38 points, to end at 20,612.14, its lowest close since November 28 after earlier gaining as much as 0.6 percent during the day. The BSE index is now 4.1 percent away from the record high. The broader NSE index ended 0.25 percent lower, or 15.65 points, to end at 6,139.05.

Close

European equities closed lower on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to the US Federal Reserve's last policy meeting of the year. US stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday with investors reluctant to make decisive moves a day before hearing whether the Federal Reserve will begin curbing its monthly asset purchases in 2013.

hjkf59
hjkf59
Magnum

Global cues are varied today, with them SGX Nifty is showing 15 points up move in morning trade indicating that Indian market may open little positive today and Nifty is expected to trade between 6200 and 6090 with sideways biasness. However any unexpected move by RBI today may propel markets either side.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Dec 18, 2013 10:13 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental #BSE #HDFC Bank #Magnum Equity Broking #Nifty #NSE #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.