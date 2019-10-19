App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2019 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty may test new high; buy these 3 stocks with 7-8% upside

Currently, post the tax reforms and renewed buying interest from FII and DII have lifted the sentiments heavily and this should help the index in closing the bearish gap.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Nifty has broken above the falling trend line, which is formed connecting its highs of 12,103, 11,981 and 11,695.

Breakout of this nature is grossly positive for the market and should take it higher to levels of 11,800, 12,000. Seeing the recent run-up, the probability of a new high is also huge.

Our strategy should be very clear, which is to buy on dips. Supports or levels where Nifty should be bought are 11,400 and 11,200.

Close

Shrikant Chouhan
Shrikant Chouhan
Senior VP, Technical Research|Kotak Securities

On the upside, Nifty has left a bearish gap on the day of Union Budget at 11,770 when the sentiments relating to the economy were negative. Currently, post the tax reforms and renewed buying interest from FII and DII have lifted the sentiments heavily and this should help the index in closing the bearish gap.

The auto sector has recovered sharply and any dips should be utilised to enter into heavyweight auto stocks. Nifty FMCG space has been a consistent outperformer and one should be a buyer in this space, Marico is our top-pick here.

Global uncertainty around the Brexit deal and the USA-China trade war are worrisome factors for the market. At the domestic level, we expect earnings to revive in the second half of the current financial year when GST and tax reforms would start to kick in at an accelerated pace.

Page Industries | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 21,498.45 | Stop loss: Rs 20,550 | Target: Rs 23,000 | Upside: 7 percent

The stock has had a significant run of Rs 8,000 from the levels of Rs 17,150 to the recent high it made of Rs 25,088. Currently, the stock has retraced 50 percent of its move, which provides crucial support for the stock and some buying has emerged around these levels.

Weekly reversal formation is also seen, hence, a decent upside can be expected from current levels.

Marico: Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 391.85 | Stop loss: Rs 379 | Target: Rs 420 | Upside: 7 percent

The FMCG pack has been the least impacted from the recent volatility and a major gainer of the recent tax reform announcement. Marico has remained a significant outperformer and witnessing some consolidation at upper levels, likely forming a flag pattern, which is a bullish continuation pattern.

HDFC Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,229 | Stop loss: Rs 1,179 | Target: Rs 1,330 | Upside: 8 percent

The stock has been a consistent outperformer, even though being a large-cap. Also, it is forming a higher-high-higher low formation on daily charts, whereas the index is trading below the level of 11,700, which is grossly positive.

Currently, the stock has retraced to an important support zone of Rs 1,180-1,190, post the significant rally from Rs 1,084 to Rs 1,280. Such zones offer an excellent buying opportunity for traders, as well as investors.

 

The author is SVP Technical Research at Kotak Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 19, 2019 08:32 am

tags #Expert Columns #Market Edge

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Make every wish come true
10% CashBack on Apparel
10% CashBack on Electronics
Swipe & Win iPhone 11 every hour