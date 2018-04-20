Nifty IT index jumps 4% after rupee hits 13-month low, TCS adds Rs 40K cr to market cap post Q4 results.

Not only TCS but also all other technology stocks rallied sharply on Friday, after the Tata Group firm reported highest ever dollar revenue growth in last 14 quarters in Q4 and the rupee hit 13-month low of 66.08 against the US dollar.

TCS itself surged 6.5 percent and was the biggest gainer among Nifty50 stocks after earnings and hit a record high of Rs 3399.90 per share. It also added Rs 40,000 crore in single-day to the market capitalisation of Rs 6.5 lakh crore, retaining its top position in the highest market cap club list.

Among others, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Mindtree, Tech Mahindra and Wipro gained up to 4 percent.

The Nifty IT index rallied as much as 3.9 percent after the rupee weakened by 29 paise intraday to breach the 66-level and hit its 13-month low of 66.08 against the US dollar due to appreciation of the US currency overseas.

Meanwhile, country's largest IT services exporter Tata Consultancy Services' earnings beat analyst expectations on all front barring operating profit margin that was in line.

Consolidated profit grew by 5.7 percent sequentially to Rs 6,904 crore and revenue increased 3.8 percent to Rs 32,075 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

"Strong demand in digital across all industry verticals and large transformational deal wins have made this one of best fourth quarters in recent years. The strong exit allows us to start the new fiscal on a confident note," Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD, TCS, said.

The 3.9 percent revenue growth QoQ in dollar terms, the highest in last 14 quarters, was also much higher than street expectations. Dollar revenue growth on year-on-year basis was in double digit at 11.68 percent.

"Dollar revenue growth was above our 2.4 percent QoQ growth and USD 4,901.9 million estimate. The dollar revenue growth was supported by strong cross currency tailwind (1.9 percent in our view)," ICICIdirect Research said.

Revenue growth in constant currency terms was up two percent (against consensus estimates of over a percent). Volume growth too was up two percent QoQ.

Most brokerage houses maintained their ratings as the stock has already rallied more than 45 percent in the last one year, but raised the target price on the stock post its earnings.

While reiterating its Buy rating on TCS and raising target price to Rs 3,700 per share (from Rs 3,250 earlier), global brokerage house CLSA said Q4 revenue beat estimates sharply, hence it upgraded FY19-20 revenue & EPS estimates by 1 percent.

It expects the company to maintain payout ratios and expects a buyback/dividend to compensate for a lower payout in FY18.