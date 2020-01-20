Nifty CPSE Index rejig: NMDC, NHPC, Power Grid up 5-20%; IOC, PFC fall

The Nifty CPSE Index revision will be effective from January 23.
Share prices of Cochin Shipyard, NHPC, NMDC and Power Grid Corporation have reacted positively on the back of inclusion in the Nifty CPSC (Central public sector enterprises) index.
On the other hand, shares of Indian Oil Corporation and Power Finance Corporation declined post the exclusion from the index.
NHPC, NMDC, Power Grid and Cochin Shipyard will be included in Nifty CPSE Index, while IOC and PFC will be excluded from Nifty CPSE Index.
The Nifty CPSE Index revision will be effective from January 23.
NIFTY CPSE is trading 1 percent lower at 1,918.25.
NMDC touched a 52-week high of Rs 137.95, quoting at Rs 136.20, up Rs 6.55, or 5.05 percent.
NHPC touched a 52-week high of Rs 29, trading at Rs 29, up Rs 4.80, or 19.83 percent.
Power Grid Corporation of India was quoting at Rs 207.90, up Rs 10.50, or 5.32 percent.
Cochin Shipyard touched a 52-week high of Rs 491.15, trading at Rs 479.95, up Rs 55.15, or 12.98 percent.Indian Oil Corporation touched a 52-week low of Rs 113.75, trading at Rs 116.80, down Rs 5.85, or 4.77 percent and Power Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 114.75, down Rs 7.25, or 5.94 percent.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.