NHPC shares climb 5% on better Q4 earnings; board recommends final dividend

In last one-year the company's share price increased by 31 percent.

NHPC share price added 5 percent intraday on May 30 as company reported better numbers for the quarter ended March 2023.

NHPC posted a 39.20 percent jump in its Q4FY23 consolidated net profit at Rs 719.18 crore, against Rs 515.90 crore during same quarter last year.

Total income also rose to Rs 2,228.68 crore from Rs 2,026.62 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the entire 2022-23, net profit increased to Rs 4,234.74 crore from Rs 3,774.33 crore in previous fiscal year.

Total income during the entire fiscal year was at Rs 11,284.90 crore, higher than Rs 10,108.26 crore in FY22.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 47.88 and 52-week low Rs 28.85 on 27 April, 2023 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.9 percent below its 52-week high and 51.2 percent above its 52-week low.

The board of directors have recommended a final dividend at 4.50 percent of face value of Rs 10 per share (Rs 0.45/- per equity share) on the paid up share capital of the company for the FY 2022-23, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per equity share for the FY 2022-23 paid in March, 2023.