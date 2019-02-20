NHPC gains on signing MoU with Neyveli Lignite

Shares of NHPC gained 1 percent intraday Wednesday as company signed MoU with Neyveli Lignite.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Neyveli Lignite Corporation of India Limited (NLCIL) in the area of power trading.

As per MoU, NHPC and NLCIL will offer surplus power available with northern and north-eastern region to the bulk consumer in the southern region of the country at affordable price.

Both, NHPC and NLCIL are having category-I trading licence from CERC to trade power in whole of India.

At 15:08 hrs NHPC was quoting at Rs 23.60, up Rs 0.20, or 0.85 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 30.10 and 52-week low Rs 22.20 on 04 April, 2018 and 09 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.59 percent below its 52-week high and 6.31 percent above its 52-week low.