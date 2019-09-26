NHPC gains 2% on MoU with Himachal Pradesh govt

Shares of NHPC rose 2 percent intraday on September 26 after the company signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Himachal Pradesh.

The company has signed an MoU with HP government for the execution of 449 MW Dugar HE Project located in Chamba District.

The project is a run of the river scheme on the Chenab river.

The estimated present-day cost of the project is Rs 4,112 crore and will generate 1610 MUs in a 90 percent dependable year with 95 percent machine availability.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 27.50 and its 52-week low of Rs 20.85 on November 14, 2018, and August 2, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.36 percent below its 52-week high and 10.31 percent above its 52-week low.