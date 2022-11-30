 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Newly-listed Bikaji Foods up 33% since debut, what should investors do?

Shailaja Mohapatra
Nov 30, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST

Bikaji Foods is said to be the third-largest ethnic snacks company in India, however, analysts are divided over its expensive valuation

The share price of ethnic snacks food company Bikaji Foods has been on a roll since its listing. The stock has gained over 33 percent after its market debut on November 16, rising from its listing price of Rs 322.80 to Rs 436.

While the stock was trading flat on November 30 morning, it was up 10 percent for two straight sessions in the week gone by. At 11.08 am, the scrip was quoting at Rs 436 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, up 0.3 percent.

The Rs 881-crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 26.67 times during November 3-7 period, backed by qualified institutional buyers. QIBs subscribed more than 80 times their quota of shares and high net-worth individuals over seven times. The portions set aside for retail investors and employees were subscribed 4.77 and 4.38 times.

Bikaji Foods is touted to be the third-largest ethnic snacks company in India with an international footprint, and the second fastest-growing company in the organised snacks market.

“The company has a strong distribution network for its products as well as a strong network of sales teams on the ground to ensure market service and business hygiene,” said Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head-PMS, Hem Securities.