MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Newgen Software shares hit 52-week high after Morgan Stanley, White Oak pick up stake

Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte and White Oak India Equity Fund II picked up shares in the company worth Rs 10.7 crore each, White Oak India Select Equity Fund Rs 10.12 crore, Kuber India Fund Rs 49.98 crore and India Acorn Fund Ltd Rs 119.81 crore. The buyers bought the scrip at a price of Rs 454 per scrip.

Moneycontrol News
June 16, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Newgen Software Technologies share price was up over 3 percent intraday on June 16.

Three promoters of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd on Tuesday offloaded shares worth over Rs 335 crore of the firm through open market transactions. The shares sold by the promoters — Diwakar Nigam, Priyadarshini Nigam and T S Varadarajan — represent 10.55 per cent stake of the company.

Together, they sold 73.81 lakh shares of the firm at an average price of Rs 454 a unit, block deal data on the BSE showed. Diwakar Nigam offloaded shares worth Rs 126.47 crore, Priyadarshini Nigam Rs 63.51 crore and T S Varadarajan Rs 145.09 crore.

As per shareholding data for March 2021 quarter, Diwakar Nigam, Priyadarshini Nigam and T S Varadarajan held 26.41 per cent, 11.39 per cent and 21.46 per cent stake, respectively in the company. According to separate block deals, MS Param Value Investment bought shares of the firm for Rs 22.7 crore, Mukul Mahavirprasad Agrawal Rs 27.24 crore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Rs 75 crore and Societe Generale Rs 10.07 crore.

Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte and White Oak India Equity Fund II picked up shares in the company worth Rs 10.7 crore each, White Oak India Select Equity Fund Rs 10.12 crore, Kuber India Fund Rs 49.98 crore and India Acorn Fund Ltd Rs 119.81 crore. The buyers bought the scrip at a price of Rs 454 per scrip.

Close

Related stories

The stock is up over 240 percent in the last one year after over 10 percent of the equity changed hands in a block deal.

The scrip was trading at Rs 514.95, up Rs 16.20, or 3.25 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 524.00. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 524.00 and an intraday low of Rs 502.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Newgen Software
first published: Jun 16, 2021 03:09 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.