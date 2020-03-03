Newgen Software share price rises 8% on securing new patent

Newgen Software Technologies share price advanced 8 percent after the company secured the patent for system and method for automatic quality assessment of digital documents.

The Indian Patent Office has issued a patent for its system and method for the automatic quality assessment of digital documents.

The patent is valid for 20 years until March 24, 2030.

This invention is related to making digital versions from scanned documents. It automatically compares and checks the similarity between the digital copy and the scanned copy, thereby ascertaining the quality of the digital document and deciding whether the original document needs to be digitised again, the company said in a release.

"We are pleased with the issuance of this patent. It underscores our focus and ability to deliver state-of-the-art products and solutions. We will continue to innovate and enable our customers with cutting-edge applications that will help them stay ahead of the curve,” said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

At 09:27 hrs, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd was quoting at Rs 203, up Rs 11.65, or 6.09 percent on the BSE.