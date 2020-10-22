Newgen Software share price rallies 15% in 2 days after Q2 profit jumps 7-fold

Newgen Software Technologies share price gained over 6 percent intraday on October 22 jumping over 15 percent in the last 2 days.

The company’s quarterly net profit was at Rs. 27.52 crore in September 2020 up 745.77 percent from Rs. 3.25 crore in September 2019. EBITDA margin was up 26.5 percent from 5.9 percent amid strong cost rationalisation initiatives undertaken by the company.

Net sales was at Rs 145.17 crore in September 2020 up 10.71 percent from Rs. 131.13 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.37 crore in September 2020 up 245.33 percent from Rs. 11.98 crore in September 2019.

The stock was trading at Rs 262.10, up Rs 15.80, or 6.41 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 264.70 and an intraday low of Rs 246.65. It witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.61 times and was trading with volumes of 38,796 shares, compared to its five day average of 34,260 shares, an increase of 13.24 percent.

Ashish Chaturmohta, Head of Technical and Derivatives, Sanctum Wealth Management is of the view that the stock has been in an uptrend forming a higher top and higher bottoms on the daily chart. But, the stock has reached a key resistance zone of Rs 250-265 and then saw profit-booking coming in after hitting a high of 269.50.

Now, it needs to cross and sustain above Rs 265 for the uptrend to continue towards Rs 312 levels. On the downside, support is seen Rs 230-220 levels, he said.

