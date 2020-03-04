Newgen Software share price gains 11% on new patent

Newgen Software Technologies share price gained 11 percent in early trade on March 4 after the US Patent Office issued a new patent to the company.

The company secured a patent for its mark detection system and methodology.

The mark detection system is used to identify marks, like tick and cross marks, on document images.

"We are happy with the grant of this patent and would continue to focus on helping organisations transform their key business processes through our purpose-built solutions,” said Anand Raman, EVP and COO, Newgen Software Inc.

Earlier, the Indian Patent Office has issued a patent for its system and method for the automatic quality assessment of digital documents.

At 09:26 hrs, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd was quoting at Rs 202.55, up Rs 3.40, or 1.71 percent on the BSE.