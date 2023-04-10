 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New gas price regime to improve near-term volume growth for city distributors: Kotak Equities

Apr 10, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST

The brokerage maintained ‘Buy’ call on the stocks of Indraprastha Gas Ltd and Mahanagar Gas Ltd.

The government’s new pricing regime for domestic natural gas is likely to be positive for city gas distributors (CGDs) in the near-term, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

“For CGDs, our margin assumptions are unchanged, but a more gradual rise in gas cost improves the near-term volume growth outlook,” Kotak said in a report.

The brokerage maintained ‘Buy’ call on the stocks of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL). It has also revised the future value of IGL to Rs 515 from Rs 495, while it sees MGL’s price at Rs 1,115 from Rs 1,100 earlier.

The new regime, administered price mechanism (APM), unveiled last week reflects the adoption of some of the key recommendations made by the Kirit Parikh Panel, set to decide the deregulation of gas prices in India.