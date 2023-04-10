New gas price regime to improve near-term volume growth for city distributors: Kotak Equities

The domestic gas pricing will be linked with the imported crude pricing and would be at 10 percent of the Indian crude basket.

The government’s new pricing regime for domestic natural gas is likely to be positive for city gas distributors (CGDs) in the near-term, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

“For CGDs, our margin assumptions are unchanged, but a more gradual rise in gas cost improves the near-term volume growth outlook,” Kotak said in a report.

The brokerage maintained ‘Buy’ call on the stocks of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL). It has also revised the future value of IGL to Rs 515 from Rs 495, while it sees MGL’s price at Rs 1,115 from Rs 1,100 earlier.

The new regime, administered price mechanism (APM), unveiled last week reflects the adoption of some of the key recommendations made by the Kirit Parikh Panel, set to decide the deregulation of gas prices in India.

The domestic gas pricing will be linked with the imported crude pricing and would be at 10 percent of the Indian crude basket. It will be revised on a monthly basis. The formula for the new gas pricing mechanism will include a floor and ceiling at $4 and $6.5. The ceiling will be kept in force for the next two years.

The government has set $9.16 per mmbtu for April 1-7 and $7.92 per mmbtu for the rest of the month. The ceiling price of $6.5 came into force from April 8.

“Despite the declining trend of APM production, we assume no cut in APM allocation to CGDs,” according to the report. “We assume an 8 percent annual growth in CGDs’ priority sector volumes, driven by growth in legacy large cities (Delhi NCR, in particular) and several upcoming areas,” the report added.

For upstream companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL), the brokerage said that even though the gradual increase in the APM price is negative, the companies may benefit from a rising share of gas from new wells over the medium term. According to the new regime, gas from new wells in APM blocks will fetch these companies a 20 percent premium.

Kotak has reiterated ‘Add’ call on the stocks of ONGC and OIL. It has reduced the future value of ONGC to Rs 160 from Rs 165 and to Rs 255 from Rs 265 for OIL.