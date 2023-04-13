 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New-age stocks’ valuations now sensible, says Nippon MF’s Sailesh Raj Bhan

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 13, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST

They are off their sky-high valuations even if they are still not cheap, he says; is underweight on FMCG companies

Nippon India Mutual Fund CIO - equity investments, citing high valuations as a concern for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks, said he is currently underweight on the sector.

Chances of a ‘right to win’ are high for some of the new-age tech companies and their valuations are now sensible, believes Sailesh Raj Bhan, chief investment officer, equity investments, at Nippon India Mutual Fund.

“The stocks have fallen 50-60 percent after listing. Their valuations are still certainly not cheap but they are ‘okay’,” he said in a media meet. New-age stocks have been under tremendous pressure over the past one year on the back of investors’ growing expectations for profitability.

On the flipside, he cited high valuations as a concern for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks and said he is currently underweight on the sector.

When probed why he was positive on loss-making firms but bearish on staple companies that have been consistent compounders, he said, “Growth demonstrated by FMCG companies over the past few years has not kept pace with the high valuations.”