Neutral Wipro; target of Rs 450: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated January 14, 2021.

January 14, 2021 / 08:12 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Wipro


Wipro (WPRO) reported better-than-expected revenue growth of 3.4% QoQ CC, on the higher end of the guidance band (1.5–3% QoQ CC). Growth was broad-based across verticals, with five of seven verticals showing good QoQ growth. WPRO’s continued margin improvement (+250bp QoQ / +330bp YoY) and strong cash generation (FCF/PAT at 133%) were the key positives in 3Q. In 9MFY21, IT Services reported revenue (USD)/EBIT/PAT of -3.2%/10.2%/6.9%. Wipro reported 12 deal closures and deal TCV of USD1.2b in 3Q, including USD700m from Metro AG. It further guided for USD CC revenue growth of +1.5–3.5% QoQ in 4QFY21, with the mid-point in line with our expectation.


Outlook


Maintain Neutral – as we await a) further evidence of execution of Wipro’s refreshed strategy and b) successful turnaround from its growth struggles over the last decade before turning more constructive on the stock. Our TP implies 19x FY23E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Wipro
first published: Jan 14, 2021 08:10 pm

