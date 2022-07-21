Neutral Wipro; target of Rs 390: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Wipro

WPRO reported a 1QFY23 IT Services revenue of USD2.74b (up 2.1% QoQ CC), in line with our estimate and its guidance, although it saw a 60bp gain from an early Rizing integration. Communications/Consumer (up 9.2%/5% QoQ CC) did well, while Manufacturing/ENU/Health were weak (-1.5%/-1%/+0.5%). In IT Services, EBIT margin fell 200bp QoQ to 15% in 1QFY23, 80bp below our estimate, due to lower utilization and heightened people investments. The management guided at a 2QFY23 USD CC revenue growth of 3-5% QoQ and double-digit USD revenue growth for FY23. Adjusting for the Rizing impact (120bp), WPRO’s 2QFY23 revenue guidance was 100bp ahead of our estimates at the mid-point. Strong deal booking (large deal TCV at USD1.1b), highest ever pipeline, and elevated hiring indicates good near-term revenue growth visibility, although it will continue to trail peers in organic growth in FY23 (MOSLe at 10.1% YoY CC).



Outlook

We lower our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 7%/6% to factor in a miss on lower margin. We maintain our Neutral stance as we view the current valuation as fair. Our TP implies 16x FY24E EPS.

At 13:44 hrs Wipro was quoting at Rs 413.30, up Rs 1.10, or 0.27 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 417.50 and an intraday low of Rs 402.40.

It was trading with volumes of 1,222,466 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 574,760 shares, an increase of 112.69 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.63 percent or Rs 6.60 at Rs 412.20.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 739.80 and 52-week low Rs 391.00 on 14 October, 2021 and 15 July, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 44.13 percent below its 52-week high and 5.7 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 226,586.53 crore.

