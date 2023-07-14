Neutral Wipro; target of Rs 380: Motilal Oswal

Neutral

Motilal Oswal's research report on Wipro

Wipro (WPRO) reported a revenue decline of 2.8% QoQ CC in IT Services business in 1QFY24, due to adverse macro and a slowdown in discretionary spends in key verticals like BFS, Consumer and Hi-Tech. Despite healthy deal wins, the softness is expected to continue in 2Q, as the company has guided for revenue performance of -2% to +1% CC in 2QFY24. Given WPRO’s boarder presence in the discretionary areas, the conversion is a challenge as enterprises are cautious and are reprioritizing spends. EBIT margin (IT Services) was down 30bp QoQ at 16.0%, in line with our estimate. Amid macro uncertainties, the management is confident of maintaining the margin in 2Q by deferring the wage hike cycle to 3Q.



Outlook

We cut our FY24E/FY25E EPS by 3.5%/4.9% to factor in weaker FY24E growth due to a weak start in 1QFY24 and higher share count. Reiterate Neutral as we view the current valuation as fair. Our TP of INR380 implies 16x FY25E EPS.

