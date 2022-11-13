English
    Neutral Westlife Foodworld; target of Rs 805: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Westlife Foodworld with a target price of Rs 805 in its research report dated November 09, 2022.

    November 13, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Westlife Foodworld


    WLDL reported a better than expected sales momentum in 2QFY23. Even as gross margin was in line, operating leverage led to an 18% EBITDA beat from our expectation. The management indicated a gradual improvement in gross margin going forward, led by a further 2% blended price increase in Oct’22 and the return of the high margin McCafe business to pre-COVID levels. While WLDL’s prospects are improving, its medium term earnings growth can still be weaker than its peers, given: a) the increase in royalty, and b) the limited room to improve gross margin, with over 80% of its stores already having McCafé outlets. We maintain our Neutral rating.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Neutral rating, given its: a) fair valuations, b) scheduled increase in royalty rates to 2x from current levels, and c) limited incremental gross margin levers. Our valuation at 30x pre-Ind AS Sep’24 EV/EBITDA leads to a TP of INR805.


