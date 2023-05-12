English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Westlife Foodworld; target of Rs 800: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Westlife Foodworld with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated May 09, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2023 / 10:41 PM IST
    Neutral

    Neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Westlife Foodworld

    WLDL (Westlife Foodworld) reported a broadly in-line operating performance, supported by 14% SSSG and 10% store adds. While the operating performance was robust, a slight miss in revenue and EBITDA resulted in an 11% miss in PAT. The management anticipates a high single-digit SSSG and the addition of 40-45 new restaurants in FY24. The easing commodity pressures and the company’s focus on growing average unit volume are the key positive factors. This could be partly offset by an increase in royalty. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock.

    Outlook

    Our valuation at 28x pre-Ind AS FY25E EV/EBITDA leads to a TP of INR800. The easing of commodity pressure and the company’s focus on growing its average unit volume are the key positive factors. This could be partly offset by an increase in royalty. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Westlife Foodworld - 11 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Who won, who lost, click here for all the updates on Karnataka elections 2023
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Westlife Foodworld
    first published: May 12, 2023 10:35 pm