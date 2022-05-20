English
    Neutral Westlife Development; target of Rs 490: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Westlife Development with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    May 20, 2022 / 09:01 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Westlife Development


    All operating parameters for WLDL – SSSG, sales, gross margin, and EBITDA – were in line. Unusually higher other income and lower than expected interest costs led to the PAT beat. The management said that dine-in is back to pre-COVID levels and yet the convenience platform is doing much better than pre-COVID levels. The opportunity for QSRs in India is attractive and has enhanced significantly post-COVID, as elaborated in our thematic note in Dec’21. While WLDL’s prospects are improving, earnings growth over the next fourto-five years can be weaker than its peers, given: a) the scheduled increase in the royalty rate to 8% in FY27, and b) limited room to improve gross margin, with 80% of its stores already having McCafé outlets. We maintain our Neutral rating.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Neutral rating, given its fair valuations, scheduled increase in royalty rates to 2x of current levels, and limited incremental gross margin levers. Our TP of 23x pre-Ind AS FY24E EBITDA leads to a TP of INR490 per share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Westlife Development
    first published: May 20, 2022 09:01 pm
