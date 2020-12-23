Neutral Westlife Development; target of Rs 440 : Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Westlife Development

Westlife Development (WLDL) is one of India’s fastest growing players in the quick service restaurant (QSR) sector. It is focused on establishing and operating McDonald’s restaurants across West and South India through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt (HRPL). McDonald’s operates via various formats including standalone restaurants, drive-through (drive-thrus), mall food courts, delivery, and takeaways. It also has three thriving brand extensions: McDelivery, McCafé and McBreakfast.

Outlook

We are encouraged by the long term structural opportunity. However, the current valuations seem to fully price in the near term upside. We initiate coverage with a Neutral rating and target price of INR440.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.