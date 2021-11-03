MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Neutral Voltas; target of Rs 1185: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Voltas with a target price of Rs 1185 in its research report dated Novemer 01, 2021.

Broker Research
November 03, 2021 / 04:14 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Voltas


VOLT’s 2QFY22 revenue stood in line with our estimates, with strong performance by the UCP segment, offsetting the weak performance in the EMPS segment. Adjusted PAT came in 23% ahead of our estimate. - Despite a 24% volume growth in the UCP segment (RAC: +19% YoY), it witnessed a 130bp decline in PBIT margin. As VOLT had the advantage of low cost inventory as well as strong operating leverage due to volume growth, the margin contraction indicates higher competitive intensity in the AC segment. The management raised prices by 3-5% in Oct’21, but needs to take further hikes to offset margin pressures. Owing to its superior 2QFY22 performance, we raise our FY22E/FY23E/FY24E EPS estimate by 5% each. Our new TP stands at INR1,185 as we value VOLT on a SoTP basis (UCP/EMPS segment: 45x/12x FY24E). At the CMP, the UCP business is trading at an FY23E/FY24E P/E multiple of 55x/48x. We maintain our Neutral rating.



Outlook


Owing to its superior 2QFY22 performance, we raise our FY22/FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 5% each. Our new TP stands at INR1,185 as we value VOLT on a SoTP basis (UCP/EMPS segment: 45x/12x FY24E). At the CMP, the UCP business is trading at an FY23E/FY24E P/E multiple of 55x/48x. We maintain our Neutral rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Voltas
first published: Nov 3, 2021 04:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.