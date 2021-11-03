Neutral Voltas; target of Rs 1185: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Voltas

VOLT’s 2QFY22 revenue stood in line with our estimates, with strong performance by the UCP segment, offsetting the weak performance in the EMPS segment. Adjusted PAT came in 23% ahead of our estimate. - Despite a 24% volume growth in the UCP segment (RAC: +19% YoY), it witnessed a 130bp decline in PBIT margin. As VOLT had the advantage of low cost inventory as well as strong operating leverage due to volume growth, the margin contraction indicates higher competitive intensity in the AC segment. The management raised prices by 3-5% in Oct’21, but needs to take further hikes to offset margin pressures. Owing to its superior 2QFY22 performance, we raise our FY22E/FY23E/FY24E EPS estimate by 5% each. Our new TP stands at INR1,185 as we value VOLT on a SoTP basis (UCP/EMPS segment: 45x/12x FY24E). At the CMP, the UCP business is trading at an FY23E/FY24E P/E multiple of 55x/48x. We maintain our Neutral rating.

Outlook

Owing to its superior 2QFY22 performance, we raise our FY22/FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 5% each. Our new TP stands at INR1,185 as we value VOLT on a SoTP basis (UCP/EMPS segment: 45x/12x FY24E). At the CMP, the UCP business is trading at an FY23E/FY24E P/E multiple of 55x/48x. We maintain our Neutral rating.

