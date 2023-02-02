Neutral UPL; target of Rs 835: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on UPL

UPLL reported healthy revenue growth of 21% YoY, driven primarily by an increase in price realization (up 13% YoY). Volumes inched up 1% YoY. All other key geographies registered a strong double-digit sales growth, except for Europe (up 3% YoY). Gross debt/Net debt increased by INR53.7b/INR37.6b YoY in 3QFY23 to INR328b/INR275b.



Outlook

We largely maintain our FY23E/FY24E/FY25E earnings and reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR835 (premised on 9x Dec’24E P/E).

