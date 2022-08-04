English
    Neutral UPL; target of Rs 800: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on UPL with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated August 01, 2022.

    August 04, 2022 / 06:15 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on UPL


    UPLL reported strong revenue growth of 27% YoY driven by improved price realization (+18% YoY). Higher double-digit sales growth was witnessed in key markets such as LATAM, North America and ROW except India (8% YoY). Gross debt increased to INR301b in 1QFY23 from INR259b in 4QFY22 with net debt rising by INR76b QoQ to INR265b due to an increase in working capital requirement. Factoring in its positive 1QFY23 performance, we raise our FY23E/FY24E earnings by 8%/9%, respectively.



    Outlook


    We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR800 (premised on 10x FY24E P/E).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    UPL - 020822 - moti

    first published: Aug 4, 2022 06:15 pm
