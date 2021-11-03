MARKET NEWS

Neutral UPL; target of Rs 790: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on UPL with a target price of Rs 790 in its research report dated October 30, 2021.

November 03, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on UPL


UPLL reported strong volume growth (15%), despite a disruptive supply chain. Revenue grew across geographies, led by Europe, Latin America, and North America. It reported an in line EBITDA, but adjusted PAT was 17% lower than our estimate, due to an increase in the tax rate and higher MI than estimated. Net debt increased by INR28.1b QoQ and INR4.4b YoY in 2QFY22 and stood at INR243b in Sep'21. Net working capital days increased by eight days YoY to 114 days in 1HFY22. - Factoring in its 2Q performance, we have reduced our FY22E earnings estimate by 4%, but have maintained the same for FY23E. We maintain our Neutral rating.



Outlook


Factoring in its 2Q performance, we have reduced our FY22E earnings estimate by 4%, but have maintained the same for FY23E. We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR790/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #UPL
first published: Nov 3, 2021 04:26 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.