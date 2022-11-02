Neutral UPL; target of Rs 780: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on UPL

UPLL reported strong revenue growth of 18% YoY, driven primarily by an increase in price realization (up 21% YoY). However, volumes declined (down 7% YoY) in 2QFY23, led by rationalization of product mix toward high margin products. Except Europe (+1% YoY), all other key geographies registered a strong sales growth of over 20% YoY. Gross debt increased to INR326b in 2QFY23 from INR301b in 1QFY23 with net debt rising INR20b QoQ to INR285b, due to an increase in working capital requirement. This increase in working capital also resulted in cash outflow from operation of INR45.94b in 1HFY23 v/s cash outflow INR24.15b in 1HFY22.

Outlook

We largely maintain our FY23E/FY24E earnings. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR780 (premised on 10x FY24E P/E).

