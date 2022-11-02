English
    Neutral UPL; target of Rs 780: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on UPL with a target price of Rs 780 in its research report dated November 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 02, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on UPL


    UPLL reported strong revenue growth of 18% YoY, driven primarily by an increase in price realization (up 21% YoY). However, volumes declined (down 7% YoY) in 2QFY23, led by rationalization of product mix toward high margin products. Except Europe (+1% YoY), all other key geographies registered a strong sales growth of over 20% YoY. Gross debt increased to INR326b in 2QFY23 from INR301b in 1QFY23 with net debt rising INR20b QoQ to INR285b, due to an increase in working capital requirement. This increase in working capital also resulted in cash outflow from operation of INR45.94b in 1HFY23 v/s cash outflow INR24.15b in 1HFY22.


    Outlook


    We largely maintain our FY23E/FY24E earnings. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR780 (premised on 10x FY24E P/E).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

