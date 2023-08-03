English
    Neutral UPL; target of Rs 670: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on UPL with a target price of Rs 670 in its research report dated July 31, 2023.

    August 03, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on UPL

    UPLL reported weak 1QFY24 performance with a 17% YoY decline in revenue. This was primarily attributed to a decrease in agrochemical prices (down 10% YoY) and lower volumes (down 9% YoY) due to higher inventory across channels. This led to lower sales in North America (down 52% YoY), Europe (down 27% YoY), and LATAM (down 14% YoY). Gross debt (ex. perpetual bond) decreased to INR300.8b in Jun’23 vs. INR301.2b as on June’22, while net debt (ex. perpetual bond) declined to INR261.94b in Jun’23 vs. INR264.8b in June’23 (i.e., reduced by USD160m).

    Outlook

    Factoring in UPLL’s weak 1QFY24 performance, we cut our FY24E/FY25E earnings by 7%/8%. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR670.

