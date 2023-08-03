Neutral UPL; target of Rs 670: Motilal Oswal

Neutral

Motilal Oswal's research report on UPL

UPLL reported weak 1QFY24 performance with a 17% YoY decline in revenue. This was primarily attributed to a decrease in agrochemical prices (down 10% YoY) and lower volumes (down 9% YoY) due to higher inventory across channels. This led to lower sales in North America (down 52% YoY), Europe (down 27% YoY), and LATAM (down 14% YoY). Gross debt (ex. perpetual bond) decreased to INR300.8b in Jun’23 vs. INR301.2b as on June’22, while net debt (ex. perpetual bond) declined to INR261.94b in Jun’23 vs. INR264.8b in June’23 (i.e., reduced by USD160m).

Outlook

Factoring in UPLL’s weak 1QFY24 performance, we cut our FY24E/FY25E earnings by 7%/8%. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR670.

