Neutral UPL; target of Rs 631: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on UPL

UPL has announced a long-term strategic collaboration with FMC Corporation. It will toll manufacture and supply Rynaxypyr to FMC in India. FMC will supply the active ingredient (AI) to UPL depending on the market. We have analyzed the market size, use of Rynaxypyr, and impact of the agreement on UPL.

Outlook

We maintain our Neutral view with a TP of INR631/share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

