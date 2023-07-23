Neutral United Spirits; target of Rs 960: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on United Spirits
United Spirits (UNSP) reported a strong margin beat with EBITDA margin of 17.7% (est. 13.5%), largely driven by GP margin expansion (+270bp YoY) and productivity improvement across the value chain. A&P spending was lower during the quarter at 6.8% of sales, but the management expects it to be in the range of 9-10% of sales going ahead. The duty hike in Karnataka may affect volume as the state already has a high tax rate and is seeing demand pressure.
Outlook
With volatility in raw material prices and persistent demand pressure, we maintain our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR960, based on 55x Mar’25E EPS.
