Neutral United Spirits; target of Rs 960: Motilal Oswal

Neutral

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on United Spirits

United Spirits (UNSP) reported a strong margin beat with EBITDA margin of 17.7% (est. 13.5%), largely driven by GP margin expansion (+270bp YoY) and productivity improvement across the value chain. A&P spending was lower during the quarter at 6.8% of sales, but the management expects it to be in the range of 9-10% of sales going ahead. The duty hike in Karnataka may affect volume as the state already has a high tax rate and is seeing demand pressure.

Outlook

With volatility in raw material prices and persistent demand pressure, we maintain our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR960, based on 55x Mar’25E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

United Spirits - 23 -07 - 2023 - MOTI