    Neutral United Spirits; target of Rs 835: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on United Spirits with a target price of Rs 835 in its research report dated January 25, 2023.

    January 29, 2023 / 06:04 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on United Spirits

    United Spirits (UNSP) reported in-line sales; however, higher-than-expected material cost pressures (especially on glass bottles), notably higher-thananticipated ad-spends-to-sales and some operating deleverage impact due to sale of part of popular segment at end-2QFY23 led to 23% miss at EBITDA level. Management indicated that while demand outlook remains robust, the deleverage impact could last for the next 12-18 months and there is no evidence of a material cost reduction in the near term.

    Outlook

    Maintain Neutral with a TP of INR835, premised on 45x Mar’25E EPS.