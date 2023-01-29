Neutral United Spirits; target of Rs 835: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on United Spirits

United Spirits (UNSP) reported in-line sales; however, higher-than-expected material cost pressures (especially on glass bottles), notably higher-thananticipated ad-spends-to-sales and some operating deleverage impact due to sale of part of popular segment at end-2QFY23 led to 23% miss at EBITDA level. Management indicated that while demand outlook remains robust, the deleverage impact could last for the next 12-18 months and there is no evidence of a material cost reduction in the near term.

Outlook

Maintain Neutral with a TP of INR835, premised on 45x Mar’25E EPS.

