Neutral United Spirits; target of Rs 780: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on United Spirits

United Spirits (UNSP) reported a beat on all parameters. However, the management indicated that demand remains weak in the lower end of the prestige portfolio and popular. With socializing returning to normalcy and high tourist traffic, demand is expected to improve. Gross margin benefitted from the reversal of indirect tax provisions; adjusting for it, gross margin would be 42.6% (est. 42.1%).

Outlook

A&P spends increased significantly to 13.8% of sales due to high spending on the BIO portfolio. Management expects it to be in the range of 9-10% of sales. Maintain Neutral with a TP of INR780, based on 45x Mar’25E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

