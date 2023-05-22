English
    Neutral United Spirits; target of Rs 780: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on United Spirits with a target price of Rs 780 in its research report dated May 19, 2023.

    May 22, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST
    United Spirits (UNSP) reported a beat on all parameters. However, the management indicated that demand remains weak in the lower end of the prestige portfolio and popular. With socializing returning to normalcy and high tourist traffic, demand is expected to improve. Gross margin benefitted from the reversal of indirect tax provisions; adjusting for it, gross margin would be 42.6% (est. 42.1%).

    A&P spends increased significantly to 13.8% of sales due to high spending on the BIO portfolio. Management expects it to be in the range of 9-10% of sales. Maintain Neutral with a TP of INR780, based on 45x Mar’25E EPS.

