English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral TVS Motor Company; target of Rs 650: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on TVS Motor Company with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report date May 06, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 07, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on TVS Motor Company


    TVSL’s operating performance was above our estimate, driven by lower RM cost. However, higher interest and tax led to an inline PAT. The management’s focus remains on expanding its EV capacity, portfolio, and reach. It is also scouting for an investor in its NBFC business, which can unlock value. - We raise our FY23 EPS estimate by 13% to reflect the increase in prices and some recovery in domestic demand. We maintain our FY24 estimate. We maintain our Neutral rating, with a TP of INR630/share, as valuations fairly capture the expected strength in earnings growth and the risk of an EV disruption to its Scooter business.


    Outlook


    Valuations at 24.2x/19.7x FY23E/FY24E EPS largely reflect its strong earnings growth as well as increasing risk of EVs. We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of ~INR650 (premised on ~18x Jun'24E EPS and INR38/share for the NBFC).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #TVS Motor Company
    first published: May 7, 2022 01:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.