Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral TVS Motor Company; target of Rs 354: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on TVS Motor Company with a target price of Rs 354 in its research report dated July 16, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on TVS Motor Company


TVS Motor's (TVSL) FY20 annual report highlights the potential impact of COVID-19 on demand. While recovery is expected only from 2HFY21, we believe social distancing norms could be an opportunity for the two wheeler (2W) industry. TVSL has invested in multiple digital platforms in the fields of internet of things (IOT), predictive maintenance and credit underwriting to be future ready. It has acquired Norton to enhance its global portfolio and gain access to new markets with Norton's existing network. TVS Indonesia reported marginal EBITDA loss with margins improving from -11.5% to marginal -0.1% on the back of 45% YoY growth in revenue.



Outlook


Hence, we estimate EBITDA margin expansion of 100bp (over FY20-22E) to 9.2% by FY22E. This should result in standalone EPS CAGR of ~18% over FY20-22E. Maintain Neutral with TP of INR354 (18x Jun'22E EPS + INR38/share for value in NBFC).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 12:10 pm

tags #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #TVS Motor Company

