    Neutral TVS Motor Company; target of Rs 1000: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on TVS Motor Company with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated November 05, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 09, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on TVS Motor Company


    TVSL’s operating performance was in line as cost pressures were diluted by a better mix, price hikes, and a favorable INR. Retail demand during the festive season has been strong, whereas the same in exports has started to improve. We raise our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 5%/7.5%, led by: a) an upgrade in volumes on supply-side improvements, and b) a favorable INR.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Neutral rating, with a TP of INR1,000 (20x Dec’24 EPS and INR63/share for NBFC), as valuations fairly capture the expected strong earnings growth and risk of an EV disruption.


    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #TVS Motor Company
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 05:16 pm