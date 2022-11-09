Neutral TVS Motor Company; target of Rs 1000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on TVS Motor Company
TVSL’s operating performance was in line as cost pressures were diluted by a better mix, price hikes, and a favorable INR. Retail demand during the festive season has been strong, whereas the same in exports has started to improve. We raise our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 5%/7.5%, led by: a) an upgrade in volumes on supply-side improvements, and b) a favorable INR.
Outlook
We maintain our Neutral rating, with a TP of INR1,000 (20x Dec’24 EPS and INR63/share for NBFC), as valuations fairly capture the expected strong earnings growth and risk of an EV disruption.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.