    Neutral Torrent Pharma; target of Rs 1650: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Torrent Pharma with a target price of Rs 1650 in its research report dated May 30, 2023.

    June 01, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Torrent Pharma

    Torrent Pharma’s (TRP) 4QFY23 operational performance was marginally below our expectations due to higher opex. TRP continues to outperform the industry in the branded generics segment, with revenue growth of 12.6% YoY in FY23 and EBITDA margin gain of 130bp YoY for the segment.  We trim our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 4%/1% to factor in 1) incremental expenses for the consumer healthcare platform, 2) a gradual revival in US sales, and 3) improved growth momentum in the LATAM business. We value TRP at 26x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a TP of INR1650. The company continues to focus on the branded generics business in its key markets of India/Brazil. The strategy of building a consumer healthcare segment in India would further enhance volume growth potential for certain established brands. While a successful resolution of compliance issues is vital for growth in US generics, it has outsourced certain products, which would aid growth in US generics to some extent. Having said this, the current valuation adequately captures the upside in earnings. Maintain Neutral.


    Outlook

    We reduce our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 4%/1% to factor in 1) incremental expenses for the consumer healthcare platform, 2) a gradual revival in US sales, and 3) improved growth momentum in the LATAM business. We value TRP at 26x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a TP of INR1,650.

    Torrent Pharma - 30 -05 - 2023 - motilal

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 04:24 pm