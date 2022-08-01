Neutral Torrent Pharma; target of Rs 1510: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Torrent Pharma

Torrent Pharma (TRP) delivered in-line 1QFY23 performance. Healthy growth in domestic formulation (DF)/Brazil was offset to some extent by weak show in Germany and the US generics. While TRP intends to file ANDAs for the US market, successful resolution of the USFDA issues remains the key for business improvement in the US. We have maintained our EPS estimates for FY23/FY24.

Outlook

We continue to value the stock at 26x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR1,510. While TRP continues to deliver better-than-industry growth in branded generics market, the return ratios remain adversely impacted by lower off-take in the US market. Maintain Neutral.

