English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Torrent Pharma; target of Rs 1510: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Torrent Pharma with a target price of Rs 1510 in its research report dated July 30, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 01, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Torrent Pharma


    Torrent Pharma (TRP) delivered in-line 1QFY23 performance. Healthy growth in domestic formulation (DF)/Brazil was offset to some extent by weak show in Germany and the US generics. While TRP intends to file ANDAs for the US market, successful resolution of the USFDA issues remains the key for business improvement in the US. We have maintained our EPS estimates for FY23/FY24.


    Outlook


    We continue to value the stock at 26x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR1,510. While TRP continues to deliver better-than-industry growth in branded generics market, the return ratios remain adversely impacted by lower off-take in the US market. Maintain Neutral.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Torrent Pharma -310722 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Torrent Pharma
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 05:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.